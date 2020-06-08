It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get 70% off This Hypoallergenic Reversible Down Comforter Set

Sheilah Villari
Premium Down Reversible Comforter Set | $39 | Morning Save
Premium Down Reversible Comforter Set | $39 | Morning Save

A reversible comforter is such a great piece when choosing how to decorate your bedroom. It’s basically a two for one and if you can get a great deal on it all the better. This set from Morning Save comes in seven color combos and is only $39.

This set is 70% off the original price and includes a reversible comforter and two reversible shams for the king and queen sizes. The twin sets come with only one sham. The shams zipper up, which is a really nice feature and it’s so small you won’t even notice it near the hemline. These are made with 100% imported microfiber yarns and are also 100% hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and antibacterial.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Morning Save before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

