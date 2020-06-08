Get 70% off This Hypoallergenic Reversible Down Comforter Set

Premium Down Reversible Comforter Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Premium Down Reversible Comforter Set | $39 | Morning Save



A reversible comforter is such a great piece when choosing how to decorate your bedroom. It’s basically a two for one and if you can get a great deal on it all the better. This set from Morning Save comes in seven color combos and is only $39.

This set is 70% off the original price and includes a r eversible co mforter and two r eversible s hams for the king and queen sizes. The twin sets come with only one sham. The shams zipper up , which is a really nice feature and it’s so small you won’t even notice it near the hemline . These are made with 100% imported microfiber yarns and are also 1 00% h ypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and antibacterial.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Morning Save before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.