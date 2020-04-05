It's all consuming.

Get 70% Off Some Cute Animal Duvets, And I Guess Also a Paris-Themed One

Elizabeth Henges
MILDLY Duvet Cover Set (Full) | $14 | Amazon | Use code 7019NCFE at checkout MILDLY Duvet Cover Set (Queen) | $16 | Amazon | Use code 7019NCFE at checkout MILDLY Duvet Cover Set (King) | $19 | Amazon | Use code 7019NCFE at checkout
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Look, it’s a duvet cover with a cat on it, that comes with pillow cases with additional cats on it. If that doesn’t convince you, what will? Well, maybe this reindeer dog set will. Or this one with a giraffe on it. These duvet cover sets have good reviews and are 70% off at Amazon when you use the code 7019NCFE at checkout. Full size sets come out to $14, Queen sets to $16, and King sets are $19. There is definitely no better way to refresh your bedroom look than giant animal prints, so grab a set and embrace your cat head future.

