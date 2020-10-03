Get $60 Off This WD easystore 4TB External Hard Drive, Today Only

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
WD - easystore 4TB External Hard Drive | $90 | Best Buy
This external hard drive from the trusted brand WD is $60 off today at Best Buy. With 4TB of storage, that should be plenty of extra space for most Mac and PC users.
That brings the price down to $90, which is a fair price to pay for peace of mind that your files are backed up and safe thanks to this highly-rated hard drive. That’s cheaper than this hard drive usually goes for on Amazon as well! Now, consistently taking the time to periodically back up your documents? That’s on you.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission