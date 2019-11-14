It's all consuming.
Get $60 Off Brandless's Newly-Launched Sustainable Luggage

Ana Suarez
Carry-on and Checked Luggage | Brandless
Photo: Brandless
Carry-on and Checked Luggage | Brandless

If you’re heading off on vacation for the holidays soon, don’t leave before getting some discounted luggage. Brandless is offering a discount on its newly launched carry-on and checked luggage! Brandless’s luggage is made with a lightweight polycarbonate shell, 360-Degree Hinomoto spinner wheels, and a TSA approved lock.

When you use promo code GOFAR at checkout through 11/17 to get $60 off one suitcase. This code is good for a discount on one suitcase and one per customer.

