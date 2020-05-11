Get $60 off A Vizio 32" Smart LED TV

Vizio 32" LED TV Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Vizio 32" LED TV | $150 | B&H Photo



Are you in need of a personal TV or were you already in the market for one after this pandemic started? Well, you’re in luck because for a cheap $150, you can get your hands (and eyes) on the Vizio 32" LED TV. It’s $60 off B&H Photo’s original list price, and it’s completely smart! It has voice control, added apps, and screen-mirroring technology to make your TV time off the wall! Grab this before it’s gone!

Advertisement