It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Get 50% Off Your First Autoship at Chewy

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
41
Save
50% Off Your First Autoship Order | Chewy
Photo: Chewy
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

50% Off Your First Autoship Order | Chewy

Have you been on the fence about trying Autoship from Chewy? Now is the time to finally sign up. Right now, you can get 50% off your First Autoship order. Simply add all of your items to an Autoship order, not your cart. Then at checkout, you’ll choose how often you want these items delivered (from every week up to every 8 months).

Advertisement

For your first order, you’ll get the 50% off discount, and every other Autoship order will be 5-10% off. You can change the date of your Autoship at any time and you can add and remove items from the order at any time. And in case this isn’t clear, this discount only applies if you have never set up an Autoship order.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Save Up to 60% On Whichever Star Trek Generation You Think Is Best

Protect Your Pet From Fleas & Ticks With a Seresto Collar For 30% Off

Stock Up On Cat and Dog Treats With Up to 50% Off Hundreds of Treats at Chewy

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts