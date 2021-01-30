Get 50% off This 9-in-1 Car Charger Which Also Functions as a Seatbelt Cutter and Window Breaker

POVO Multifunctional Car Tool WF6FCFTW Graphic : POVO

I certainly hope to never have to cut myself out of my seatbelt or smash a window to make my way out of a car. But, if I ever need to, this handy little car safety tool is sure to do the trick.

You can snag this car charger that is also a window breaker, seat belt cutter, and flashlight for just $10 at Amazon, a discount of 50%, when you apply code WF6FCFTW at checkout. The flashlight even has multiple light settings and you can also use it as an SOS alarm. Oh yeah, you can use it to charge devices too!

Unfortunately, this discount code only works on the white model and not the black one. Grab it while you can for this fantastic price!