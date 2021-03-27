It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Get 50% off These Newbea Stretch Lids So You Can Put Away Leftovers in Seconds

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
NEWBEA Stretch Lids (18-Pack) | $12 | Amazon | Promo code 50ZSHG6U
NEWBEA Stretch Lids (18-Pack) | $12 | Amazon | Promo code 50ZSHG6U
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

NEWBEA Stretch Lids (18-Pack) | $12 | Amazon | Promo code 50ZSHG6U

Want to save those leftovers in a snap? Grab an 18-pack of these NEWBEA stretch lids for just $12 right now at Amazon.

Advertisement

These stretchy silicone covers can be fit snug directly over bowls, cups, and other containers so you can keep your food and drinks fresh.

They are BPA-free, and both microwave and dishwasher safe! To get a great deal, be sure and add coupon code 50ZSHG6U at checkout.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer