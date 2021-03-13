Get $50 off of This Dyson Humidifier and Fan Combo Today

Dyson AM10 Humidifier + Fan Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Dyson AM10 Humidifier + Fan | $200 | Newegg

We are finally down to the end of winter— well, most of America is anyway. Here in Minnesota, we are still anticipating at least one or two more snowfalls before it’s suddenly summer. But for most of the country, we are starting to hit that weird space of the year where the weather can’t decide what it is. That’s when I imagine something like this Dyson AM10 h umidifier and f an would be most handy.

You can use it to add much-needed moisture to the air, but the fan is also great for adding a nice breeze once the warm temps starts up again for just $200 right now at Newegg, a 20% discount.

If you’ve used a Dyson product, you know that these appliances come with a certain bar of quality that makes a higher price tag easier to swallow, so don’t miss out on a great discount!