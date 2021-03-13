It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Get $50 off of This Dyson Humidifier and Fan Combo Today

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Dyson AM10 Humidifier + Fan | $200 | Newegg
Dyson AM10 Humidifier + Fan | $200 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson AM10 Humidifier + Fan | $200 | Newegg

We are finally down to the end of winter— well, most of America is anyway. Here in Minnesota, we are still anticipating at least one or two more snowfalls before it’s suddenly summer. But for most of the country, we are starting to hit that weird space of the year where the weather can’t decide what it is. That’s when I imagine something like this Dyson AM10 humidifier and fan would be most handy.

Advertisement

You can use it to add much-needed moisture to the air, but the fan is also great for adding a nice breeze once the warm temps starts up again for just $200 right now at Newegg, a 20% discount.

If you’ve used a Dyson product, you know that these appliances come with a certain bar of quality that makes a higher price tag easier to swallow, so don’t miss out on a great discount!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`