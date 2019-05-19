Today only, you can get 50% off styling products from Living Proof during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event. If you need a product to calm your hair down during the humid summer weather, Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment is the way to go. You can check out all of the Living Proof styling products on sale on Ulta’s website.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get 50% Off Living Proof Styling Products During Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event
Today only, you can get 50% off styling products from Living Proof during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event. If you need a product to calm your hair down during the humid summer weather, Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment is the way to go. You can check out all of the Living Proof styling products on sale on Ulta’s website.