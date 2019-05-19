50% Off Living Proof Styling Products | Ulta
50% Off Living Proof Styling Products | Ulta
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Today only, you can get 50% off styling products from Living Proof during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event. If you need a product to calm your hair down during the humid summer weather, Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment is the way to go. You can check out all of the Living Proof styling products on sale on Ulta’s website.