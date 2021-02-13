Get 50% off an RGB Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Today

Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $50 | Newegg
I feel like there’s something to using a mechanical keyboard with blue switches— something about that audible clack-clacking of the keys as I type makes me feel more productive. Plus, I just prefer using a mechanical keyboard when gaming.
If you’re looking for a new mechanical keyboard, you gotta check out one of today’s Shell Shocker deals over at Newegg.
Right now, you can snag a Rosewill mechanical gaming keyboard for just $50. That’s half-off from retail and cheaper than you can even find it on Amazon. Plus, just look how bright and shiny its RGB lighting is— don’t you want that on your desk?! You can even adjust it to one of 22 different backlighting pre-programmed modes.
Since this keyboard has Blue Kailh switches rather than Brown Kailh switches, expect the audible clicks as you type, as I mentioned earlier. This keyboard ships for free.
