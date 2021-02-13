Get 50% off an RGB Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Today

Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $50 | Newegg

I feel like there’s something to using a mechanical keyboard with blue switches— something about that audible clack-clacking of the keys as I type makes me feel more productive. Plus, I just prefer using a mechanical keyboard when gaming.

I f you’re looking for a new mechanical keyboard, you gotta check out one of today’s Shell Shocker deals over at Newegg.

Right now, you can snag a Rosewill m echanical g aming k eyboard for just $50. That’s half-off from retail and cheaper than you can even find it on Amazon . Plus, just look how bright and shiny its RGB lighting is— don’t you want that on your desk?! You can even adjust it to one of 22 different backlighting pre-programmed modes.

Advertisement

Since this keyboard has Blue Kailh switches rather than B rown Kailh switches , expect the audible clicks as you type, as I mentioned earlier. This keyboard ships for free.