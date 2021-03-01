It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get 50% off an Insignia Full Body Massage Chair and Treat Yourself In the Best Way Possible

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Best Buy
The term “treat yourself” gets thrown around a lot as a nice way to encourage people to practice self care. There are no shortage of ways to treat oneself through retail therapy, but here’s the ultimate form of that idea. You can get an Insignia Zero Gravity full body massage chair for $1,000, which is 50% off the usual price. When I say full body, I mean it. We’re talking a big reclining chair with six massage presets, adjustable speeds, a foot/calf massager, and much more. If you sit in this chair, it will eat you and you will like it. Considering that this whole work from home life is the norm for a while longer, why not get a big chair that hugs you?

