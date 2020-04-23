Get 50% off the VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C Hub [Exclusive]

VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C Hub KINJAVA417 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C Hub | $30 | Amazon | Use code KINJAVA417

You’ve finally upgraded all the gizmo things in your home to USB-C... except your USB hubs, which are just shite compared to the newer ones. More than just an excess of USB 3.0 ports, this VAVA 9-in-1 unit also adds ethernet, an SD card reader, a TF card reader, ethernet, and HDMI capable of resolutions up to 4K. There’s no better time to buy something like this than today, especially considering it’s 50% off. Just head to Amazon and add it to your cart with the $10 instant discount, then use promo code KINJAVA417 to chop off another $20.

Advertisement