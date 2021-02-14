Get $50 off a Corsair Refurbished Virtuoso Headset Right Now

CORSAIR Refurbished Virtuoso Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

CORSAIR Refurbished Virtuoso Headset | $130 | Best Buy

It’s only February and it already feels like this has been a long year. Why not treat yourself to something a little special? Why not have it be this CORSAIR Refurbished Virtuoso Headset, down to $130 today?

Normally $180, this sleek gaming headset is $50 off right now at Best Buy. With its wireless functionality and its 7.1 s urround s ound , you won’t have wires cramping your style and you won’t miss a single thing creeping up on you either. Get on this while you can!

