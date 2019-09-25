Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Update: This price will come back tomorrow, September, 26.

Halloween Goody Box | $20 + Free Shipping | Chewy

Humans aren’t the only ones who get to celebrate Halloween! If you are (or are not) planning to dress your pet up for the holiday, why not get them a gift as well? You can get the Halloween Goody Box for $5 off at Chewy. On top of that discount, you’ll automatically get free shipping! The box includes two toys, three different treats, and a Halloween bandana.