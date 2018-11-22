Photo: Pixabay

What kind of person still reads physical books? The best kind of person, IMO. If you’re one of them, this is probably your favorite time of year, because you know that Amazon always drops an awesome coupon. The discount this time around is $5 off $20 via code NOVBOOK18, and it works on pretty much every single hardcover and paperback sold and shipped by Amazon. The only downside is that it’s limited to a single use per customer, so you may have a hard time deciding what to buy. But don’t wait forever — the deal ends Sunday.

