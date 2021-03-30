Get 5 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $18 and Prep for Hot Gamer Summer

5 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 5FOR15GAMEPASS Image : Eneba

5 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $18 | Eneba | Use code 5FOR15GAMEPASS

If you’ve been looking for a cheap deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, well, there are plenty of options out there. But here’s a real wild one. You can grab 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $18 with a little magic trick. Here are some steps to follow to make it happen.

1. Add a 14- day subscription card to your cart.

2. Go to checkout and change the quantity to 10.

3. Enter the promo code 5FOR15GAMEPASS



Once you do that, you’ll see a final price of $18. Damn, you crazy for this one, Eneba. There are a few more steps here than your usual Game Pass deal, so consider this a little life hack. You can buy less than 10 if you want too. Go mild.

Oh I forgot I mentioned Hot Gamer Summer in the headline. Yeah, I don’t know, I’m declaring this summer Hot Gamer Summer, I guess. Tell your friends or something.