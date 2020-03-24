It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get 5 Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Pots and Pans for $130

Quentyn Kennemer
Cuisinart 8pc Multiclad Pro Cookware Set | $130 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Cuisinart 8pc Multiclad Pro Cookware Set | $130 | Amazon

We all love to cook, but we loathe the aftermath. Scrubbing the gunk off the bottom of the pan is not my idea of a wild Friday night, and that grease-busting “technology” in some of these dish soaps just don’t do what they promise. If that’s you, then perhaps it’s the cooking hardware you need to upgrade, and this 8-piece Cuisinart set of pots and pans is right on time. Amazon has it down to $130 for a limited time. In the box, you’ll find a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 4-quart saute pan, a 6-quart stock pot, an 8" skillet, and a 10" skillet. All the pots have their respective covers, too.

The cookware is made with a “triple-ply” construction that combines an aluminum core with a stainless steel polish on the inside and a brushed metal look outwardly. Long story short, your food won’t stick and stains won’t persist, so clean-up won’t suck.

