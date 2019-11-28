Get $5 Back When You Spend $20 On Kindle eBooks Through December 4th

Spend $20 Get $5 On Kindle eBooks | Amazon

Amazon is running a deal through December 4th on Kindle eBooks. If you spend $20 in Amazon’s digital eBook store, you can get a $5 credit right back. The purchase must be made by December 4th, but the credit can be used any time afterwards, so if you know someone who wants a Kindle and at least $20 worth of books, it might be a good way to give them a reader preloaded with something they can read over the holiday.