Get 400 Pieces of Candy For $18 During This Hershey's 25% Off Sale

Hershey’s Candy Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Hershey’s Candy Gold Box | Amazon

Am I starting to overwhelm you with candy deals? Good. You know it is Halloween season when you can buy multiple bags of 400-count candy and no one bats an eye. Right now, you can get up to 25% select Hershey’s candy products during today’s Gold Box. If you’ve been waiting to buy your Halloween candy, don’t dilly dally. These prices are for today only.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement