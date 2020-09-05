ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get $400 Off Of This Powerful Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop With GeForce RTX 2070 GPU

Elizabeth Lanier
Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6" Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | $1900 | Best Buy

Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6" Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | $1900 | Best Buy
Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6" Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | $1900 | Best Buy

If you are in the market for a gaming laptop, Best Buy has a great deal on the Razer Blade 15 Base with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. For $400 off today, you can game to your heart's content.

If you missed the deal earlier this week for the Amazon Gold Box offer on another model of the Razer Blade 15, maybe you should see this as a sign to go for more processing power. Compared to the RTX 2060 GPU that model had, this model promises faster performance and it's still a great deal. Treat yo self.

