Black Forest Fruit Snacks (40 Count)

Black Forest Fruit Snacks (40 Count) | $6 | Amazon

If you need your snacks to come in packs, instead of giant bags, we totally understand. Sometimes we can’t help but indulge when a five-pound bag of our favorite treat is sitting right in front of us. You can enjoy some more appropriately-sized snacks when you get a 40-count of Black Forest Fruit Snacks for $6 on Amazon.