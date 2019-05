Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Infant formula can be expensive as hell. Any time you see a deal on the brand your little one loves, jump right on it. You can get 40% off your first order of a one-month supply of Similac Pro-Total Comfort Infant Formula if you clip the 40% coupon. You can save even more if you Subscribe & Save, though the 40% discount will only apply to your first order.