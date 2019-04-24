Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Despite what Marie Kondo might tell you, you can never have too many pairs of shoes. Every shoe I own sparks joy, which is why I bought them in the first place and continue to buy more. If you also enjoy adding to your never-ending shoe collection, check out Sperry’s customer appreciation event. The sale includes 125 styles, with some shoes marked down by 40%.



If you’ve always wanted a pair of Sperry’s boat shoes, you can nab the Women’s Oasis Canal Canvas Boat Shoe for $48. Or if you’re not planning to go sailing any time soon and want a more laidback slip-on, the Women’s Seaside Perforated Sneaker is on sale $30.