Get 40% off Perricone MD in Lookfantastic's 2-Day Flash Sale

Founded in ‘97 by dermatologist Dr. Nicholas Perricone this company has been creating quality skincare products powered by science and clinical studies. Lookfantastic is giving you 40% off some of the brand’s best-sellers including their makeup.

If I do one thing with my time on this site it’s that I will teach the proper order of a basic skincare routine: cleanser, toner, moisturizer. And lucky for you, all three of these are included in this discount. The Micellar Cleanser ($23) will draw out impurities and soften your skin. Now clear away excess oil and exfoliate with the Intensive Pore Toner ($27). And depending on your skin needs you can go the tightening moisturizer ($41) route or the brightening one ($41). Both of the moisturizers have SPF 30 which is another important element after doing all this good work to your skin. You deserve the best glowing look and this sale is a great way to do that.

Free shipping on orders over $30 and this sale ends June 13.

