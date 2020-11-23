Get 40% off Gaming Tree Toppers and Other Holiday Decorations at GameStop

Holiday Decorations Image : GameStop

Holiday Decorations | 40% off | GameStop

Okay, I know we’re not allowed to start hyping the holidays yet. Thanksgiving is still upon us and I promise I won’t try to pull the rug out from turkey day with yuletide cheer. That said, you can start revving your engines over at GameStop. The retailer currently has gaming, superhero, and generally nerd-themed holiday decorations for 40% off. There’s a lot to love among the list of options. The super star tree topper is certainly a yuletide statement piece. You can also grab a bunch of ornaments, like Pikachu and Yoshi, to make your tree into a regular old Super Smash Bros. character selection screen. Look, if your mom gets to hang all of her 40 year old ornate ducks on the tree, I don’t see why you can’t put Baby Yoda up there.

