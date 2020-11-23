It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Get 40% off Gaming Tree Toppers and Other Holiday Decorations at GameStop

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGameStop DealsBlack Friday Dealsblack fridayholiday 2020
751
Save
Holiday Decorations | 40% off | GameStop
Holiday Decorations | 40% off | GameStop
Image: GameStop
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Holiday Decorations | 40% off | GameStop

Okay, I know we’re not allowed to start hyping the holidays yet. Thanksgiving is still upon us and I promise I won’t try to pull the rug out from turkey day with yuletide cheer. That said, you can start revving your engines over at GameStop. The retailer currently has gaming, superhero, and generally nerd-themed holiday decorations for 40% off. There’s a lot to love among the list of options. The super star tree topper is certainly a yuletide statement piece. You can also grab a bunch of ornaments, like Pikachu and Yoshi, to make your tree into a regular old Super Smash Bros. character selection screen. Look, if your mom gets to hang all of her 40 year old ornate ducks on the tree, I don’t see why you can’t put Baby Yoda up there.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Shop Early Black Friday Deals on Apple, LEGO, and PS4 Games in Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sale

Saturday's Best Deals: TCL 50" 4K Smart TV, BarkBox Monthly Subscription Box, Succulents & Plants, SodaStream Kit, Fenty Poutsicle Lipsticks, and Dyson V10 Absolute

Here Are the Gaming Deals To Look Out for on Black Friday

Death Stranding is Timelier and Cheaper Than Ever at $20