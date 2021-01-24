It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get $40 off a Flexispot Gaming Desk and Finally Have the Space for a Multi-Monitor Setup

Elizabeth Lanier
FLEXISPOT Gaming Desk | $190 | Newegg
FLEXISPOT Gaming Desk | $190 | Newegg

If you’ve got a multi-monitor setup for your PC (or you’re planning on it) you’re going to need a big enough desk to handle it. That probably is pretty obvious, right? But why not go for a big ass desk that also has some other nifty features?

This FLEXISPOT gaming desk provides not only a bunch of space for your PC setup at 63-inches long, but also includes netting underneath to disguise your cables. It even has a cupholder so you can stay fueled easily through hours-long gaming sessions, as well as a hook to hold your headphones. This desk is 17% off for $190 right now from Newegg. This is a Shell Shocker deal, which means it won’t last past today. Don’t miss out!

