Up to 50% Off School Snacks & Drinks | Amazon

You don’t need to be a little kid to know that Capri Sun is the bomb. Sure, a grown-ass adult needs to drink like three or four if they’re thirsty, but it is still delicious. Get 40 pouches of Fruit Punch Capri Sun for $7 (that’s four boxes with 10 inside) during today’s School Snacks & Drinks Gold Box. You can also get 12 cans of Cheez Balls for $16 if that floats your boat.