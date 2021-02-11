Get $350 off a 144Hz MSI Gaming Laptop and Feel the Power of Games

15.6" MSI GL65 Leopard Image : Newegg

15.6" MSI GL65 Leopard | $899 | Newegg

If you’re in the market for a high end gaming laptop and you’ve got some money to spend, I’ve got a powerhouse for you. Newegg has MSI’s GL65 Leopard on sale for $899 and it’s an absolute beast. The biggest draw of this 15.6" screen is that it sports a 144Hz refresh rate. That means that you can run games at super high framerates without losing picture quality. That’s good news considering this baby comes with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. As a trade-off, it’s not a 4K screen, but that’s expected with high refresh rate devices. Even without that, you’re getting a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of memory, and a 1 TB hard drive. Basically, if you like to game, this will do games good. That’s my professional take here.