Eyeshadow palettes are pretty much always a worthwhile buy—who wants to mess around with individual eyeshadows anyway?—but this Morphe blowout is a particularly rare find. The Morphe Cosmetics 35-Color Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette (35OM) is currently up for grabs on Groupon for $19. (The palette normally goes for $24.) And not only are you getting a plethora of shadow options, but you’ll get a ton of use out of each and every one of them. All the shades are ultra wearable warm-toned neutrals in either a matte or shimmer finish, perfect for every day makeup artistry.

And that’s not all: Groupon is also offering up six other palettes, including the more glittery Fall Into Frost Eyeshadow Palette (35F) and the aubergine-themed Plum Eyeshadow Palette (35P), both of which have strong potential as this year’s holiday party go-tos.