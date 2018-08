Graphic: Erica Offutt

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine and satisfy your salty snack craving with 35 bags of Frito Lay chips for just $10 after the 25% off coupon. This is a Subscribe & Save coupon, and you can cancel your order at any time after the first shipment goes out.