Get $300 off a Dell G3 Gaming Laptop and Add Some Portability to Your Gaming Life

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop 15.6" Image : Best Buy

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop 15.6" | $700 | Best Buy



You’re probably not traveling anytime soon, but one day, you will again. When the day finally comes where you can get on a train or airplane again, you’ll want to be prepared for any long trip you have planned. That’s where something like a gaming laptop comes in handy. Right now, you can grab a Dell G3 $300 off, taking it down to $700. As far as laptops go, this one has some solid features for its price tag. It runs an Intel Core i5 processor and GeF orce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. The 16.5" full HD screen features a 120 Hz refresh rate, so there’s a fair amount of power here for graphics hounds. It’s also VR ready, which is less useful for portable reasons, unless you want to break out a Vive on an Amtrak. All things considered, it’s a solid entry level price point for anyone looking to add some more versatility to their PC gaming lives.