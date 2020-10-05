Get $30 off Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X 93XPU37 Image : Anker

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X | $40 | Newegg | Use Promo Code 93XPU37

By now, you probably know whether you can get by in quarantine without a good pair of headphones to drown out the noise of your crowded home. Price can be tricky, though, especially if you want true wireless earbuds that won’t weigh you down too much. While they may not offer the full convenience of AirPods, nor the sound quality of something from Jabra’s Elite line, Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds are down to just $40 on Newegg right now when you use the promo code 93XPU37. Anker claims the Liberty Airs can get up to seven hours of battery life per charge, and can extend up to 28 hours using the included charging case.

