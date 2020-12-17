Get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $20 and Play One of the Year's Best Hidden Gems, Monster Train

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC Screenshot : Good Shepard Entertainment

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC | $20 | Best Buy

Microsoft loves to run crazy deals on Xbox Game Pass, allowing new subscribers to get a few months for $1. Unfortunately , current subscribers are left out in the cold during those deals. Fortunately , here’s a deal current subscribers can use. Best B uy is selling three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $20. That’ll save subscribers a bit of money on their next few months. The deal is pretty well-timed considering that Among Us was just added to the service this week. Here’s another recommendation though: check out Monster Train. The deck-building game takes the basic idea of Slay the Spire and adds in a a tower defense component and a dash of Mag ic the Gathering. It’s one of this year’s best hidden gems, so don’t miss out on it.