It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $20 and Play One of the Year's Best Hidden Gems, Monster Train

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
98
Save
3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC | $20 | Best Buy
3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC | $20 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Good Shepard Entertainment
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC | $20 | Best Buy

Microsoft loves to run crazy deals on Xbox Game Pass, allowing new subscribers to get a few months for $1. Unfortunately, current subscribers are left out in the cold during those deals. Fortunately, here’s a deal current subscribers can use. Best Buy is selling three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $20. That’ll save subscribers a bit of money on their next few months. The deal is pretty well-timed considering that Among Us was just added to the service this week. Here’s another recommendation though: check out Monster Train. The deck-building game takes the basic idea of Slay the Spire and adds in a a tower defense component and a dash of Magic the Gathering. It’s one of this year’s best hidden gems, so don’t miss out on it.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter