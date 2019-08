Photo: Vera Bradley

25% Off Back-to-School Essentials | Vera Bradley

Summer is currently doing 95 MPH and speeding toward Fall. If you’re heading back to school, or your kids are, you probably looking for all of the best sales. You can now shop Vera Bradley’s 25% Off Back-to-School Essentials Sale. You can get items like the Iconic Campus Back, Iconic Lunch Bunch, Iconic Zip ID Case, and more for 25% off. There is no promo code needed, the discount will automatically be applied at checkout.