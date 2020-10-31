Get 25% Off CBD Deodorant and Other Clean, Vegan Lifestyle Products in Kopari Beauty Sale

Kopari Beauty CBD Deodorant | $14 | Ulta Beauty

It seems like you can get CBD in almost anything, but deodo rant is kind of a new one to me. Today, Ulta has a sale on Kopari’s CBD deodorant ($14) as well as its full line of beauty and hygiene products— everything is 25% off.

All of Kopari Beauty’s products on sale are vegan, cruelty-free , and clean— meaning they are free of synthetic fragrances, silicone, parabens, and other less desirable ingredients . So you get that peace of mind at no extra cost . The CBD deodorant includes whole-plant CBD powder and 100% organic coconut oil, so it is made to be suitable for sensitive skin. It’s normally $18, so this is a great chance to try it for a discounted price.

The coconut calming rose toner is normally $25 but you can snag it for just under $19 today. Kopari also has this multi-functional and popular product called coconut m elt ($14), which can be used to remove makeup, moisturize skin, as a hair mask, and other uses as detailed on its product page.

If you can’t decide, you can get a Kopari Beauty Coconut Faves Kit for just $30 right now. Or, c heck out all the sale items here.