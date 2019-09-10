Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Pampers Baby Diapers and Wipes Starter Kit | $98 | Amazon | Clip $25 coupon

Every parent knows that babies go through a lot of diapers. If you like to save money on something you need to stock your house full of, we’ve got you covered. The Pampers Baby Diapers and Wipes Starter Kit is currently $98 when you clip the $25 coupon. You will get 198 eight to 14-pound diapers, 186 12 to 18-pound diapers, and a whopping 864 Pampers baby wipes.