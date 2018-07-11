Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: bareMinerals

The Original bareMinerals foundation was one of your favorite foundations, which is no surprise. The brand basically invented powder foundation (or at least made it a household item). Right now, bareMinerals put together an 11-piece mystery bundle for $55. That may seem like a big risk, but there’s a $232 value of products in the bundle, so you’ll come out on top no matter what.

