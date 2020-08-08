It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get 20% Off Your First Order of Powdered CBD at Caliper for National CBD Day

Elizabeth Henges
Photo: Caliper

20% Off + Free Shipping On First Order | Caliper | Use code KINJA20

Are CBD oil and CBD gummies not really your thing? Maybe you’ll want something that mixes into your drinks a little better instead. Caliper sells CBD powder, which dissolves into pretty much any drink and is tasteless. It’s a pretty great replacement for oil. We’ve all put oil in our pasta water, the two really don’t mix! These come in 20 mg packets too, so you don’t need to worry about portioning out the servings correctly! It’s convenient and stress-free, as CBD should be.

For National CBD Day, you can save 20% and get free shipping on your first order by using exclusive code KINJA20 at checkout. You have until August 10th to take advantage of this deal!

