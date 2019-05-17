Get $20 Off When You Preorder the Funko Marvel Advent Calendar

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar | $40 | Amazon

Happy almost-fall y’all! Do you know what that means? We can already buy Christmas products online. If you love all things Christmas, you’ll be happy to know you can preorder the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar.

Pr eorders had been going for $48 to $60, and just dropped to $40. You can order this now and it is expected to ship on or around September 13 . The calendar includes 24 pocket Pops of all your favorite Marvel characters.