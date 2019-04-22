Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Kids grow like weeds, which means parents are constantly changing their clothing, shoes, and more. Once your child hits a certain age, they can stay in the same car seat for a while. Depending on the model, many car seats are designed to be used throughout toddler years into the “big kid” stages.

Target has a sale on Graco booster car seats right now. It might be time to stock on boosters for every single car. You can get Graco’s Turbobooster Highback Booster Car Seat for $40. It is meant for children between 30 to 100 pounds. The highback adjusts as your child grows and eventually can be taken off once they’ve aged out of it.

If you’re looking to get Prime shipping, this car seat is also available on Amazon for $1 more.