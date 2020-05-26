Get 20% off These Horrifying Summer Gummy Kebobs at Dylan's Candy Bar

20% off Sitewide TWENTY Photo : Dylan’s Candy Bar

Dylan’s Candy Bar is giving you 20% off its entire site jut u se the code TWENTY at checkout. So I looked at their summer collection and found some gems. These gummy kebobs are so disturbing I couldn’t overlook them.

They come in three styles and run $6 each. The colossal gummy bear option is the least scary and the most traditional option. But then we have the Summer Fruit Gummy Kebob with watermelon, green apple, strawberry, and red apple toppers. These look like they were crafted for a 1970s Saturday morning cartoon. Is that good or bad? You be the judge. But I was stopped in my tracks by the Splashy Swimmers Kebob. The underwater things these gummies must have seen. The horror is written on their squishy faces.

All jokes aside Dylan’s Candy Bar makes great tasty products and if you ever get an opportunity to hit up one of their stores definitely do. The tackle boxes are perfect gifts if you’re looking for something a little outside the box.

Free shipping on orders over $25 with this code.