It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Get 20% off These Horrifying Summer Gummy Kebobs at Dylan's Candy Bar

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCandy
245
Save
20% off Sitewide | Dylan’s Candy Bar | Use Code TWENTY
20% off Sitewide | Dylan’s Candy Bar | Use Code TWENTY
Photo: Dylan’s Candy Bar
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

20% off sitewide | Dylan’s Candy Bar | Use Code TWENTY

Dylan’s Candy Bar is giving you 20% off its entire site jut use the code TWENTY at checkout. So I looked at their summer collection and found some gems. These gummy kebobs are so disturbing I couldn’t overlook them.

Advertisement

They come in three styles and run $6 each. The colossal gummy bear option is the least scary and the most traditional option. But then we have the Summer Fruit Gummy Kebob with watermelon, green apple, strawberry, and red apple toppers. These look like they were crafted for a 1970s Saturday morning cartoon. Is that good or bad? You be the judge. But I was stopped in my tracks by the Splashy Swimmers Kebob. The underwater things these gummies must have seen. The horror is written on their squishy faces.

All jokes aside Dylan’s Candy Bar makes great tasty products and if you ever get an opportunity to hit up one of their stores definitely do. The tackle boxes are perfect gifts if you’re looking for something a little outside the box.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25 with this code.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

I Need Some Friggin' Batteries And You Probably Do Too So Buy a Bunch Of Them For $20

Get a Funky Portable Bluetooth Speaker Starting at $24 Today-Only

Reading More? A $60 Kindle (33% off) Might Be Your Best Friend

Tuesday's Best Deals: Marshall Earbuds, Backyard Playsets, Magic Bullet, Craftsman Ratchets and Sockets, and More