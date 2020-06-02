It's all consuming.
Get 20% off the Adonit PhotoGrip Qi for Sharp Pictures on the Go

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
If you’re trying to perfect a precision OOTD picture or product photo for your business you probably need two things. A great tripod and a wireless shutter. Well, you’re in luck. The Adonit PhotoGrip Qi has these features and more. Right now save $12 off the original price in this Amazon Gold Box deal.

Aside from it being a tripod and you being able to hold it with one hand, you can also charge your phone while it’s docked. This way you can shoot without the worry of draining your battery especially if you’re traveling. With the Bluetooth shutter remote, you can snap pics from ten meters away. The sturdy tripod allows for beautiful photos in both landscape and portrait. This pack also comes with a USB cable, a carrying pouch, and a neck strap.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

