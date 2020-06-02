Get 20% off the Adonit PhotoGrip Qi for Sharp Pictures on the Go

20% off Adonit PhotoGrip Qi Graphic : Sheilah Villari

20% off Adonit PhotoGrip Qi | $48 | Amazon Gold Box



If you’re trying to perfect a precision OOT D picture or product photo for your business you probably need two things. A great tripod and a wireless shutter. Well, you’re in luck. The Adonit PhotoGrip Qi has these features and more. Right now save $12 off the original price in this Amazon Gold Box deal.

Advertisement

Aside from it being a tripod and you being able to hold it with one hand, you can also charge your phone while it’s docked. This way you can shoot without the worry of draining your battery especially if you’re traveling. With the Bluetooth shutter remote, you can snap pics from ten meters away. The sturdy tripod allows for beautiful photos in both landscape and portrait. This pack also comes with a USB cable, a carrying pouch, and a neck strap.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.