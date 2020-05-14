It's all consuming.
Get $20 off Samsung's 1TB Portable SSD

Jordan McMahon
Samsung 1TB T5 Portable SSD | $180 | B&amp;H Photo
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Samsung 1TB T5 Portable SSD | $180 | B&H Photo

All that glitters may not be gold, but this portable SSD from Samsung totally is; it’s also $20 off at B&H Photo right now. Whether you need it for travel, need to add some extra storage to your computer in a pinch, or just like having a backup of all your important files handy, a portable SSD with plenty of space will solve most of your storage woes without taking up much space on your desk.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

