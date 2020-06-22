It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and Lifestyle

Get 20% off New School Gear From Disney for the Next 2 Days

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsDisney
181
Save
20% off $40 Purchase of Gear Up Items | Disney | Use Code FUN
20% off $40 Purchase of Gear Up Items | Disney | Use Code FUN
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

20% off $40 Purchase of Gear Up Items | Disney | Use Code FUN

It might be up in limbo if your little Mouseketeer is headed back to school in the fall but that doesn’t mean a surprise new backpack or lunch bag can’t make their summer a tad sunnier. For the next 2 days take 20% off any purchase of $40 on snack it and pack it items with the code FUN.

Advertisement

This includes bookbags, snack packs, water bottles, stationery sets, pencil cases, and even hoodies. It’s not just kids who get to have all the fun, a lot of the water bottles are for Disney fans young and old. Even some of the backpacks are designed in a way that they could absolutely be used as a purse. But the hoodies might be snug on adults, best leave these to the pipsqueaks.

Free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC. This sale runs until the end of the day June 23.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Today's the Last Day to Take $130 off a Refurbished Dyson V10 and Get Your Floors Looking Fresh Again
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide Drops to $19

Just in Time for WWDC, the MacBook Air Returns to $900

Any Star Wars Fan Can Appreciate This Limited Edition Jedi Fallen Order Art Book, Down to $46

Aukey's 60W Power Bank Can Fully Charge a MacBook and Receives Its First Ever Discount, Now $34 off [Exclusive]