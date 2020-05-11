It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get 20% off Any Regularly Priced Item at Ulta Until the End of May

Sheilah Villari
20% off one item | Ulta | Use code 842569

From now until the end of May, Ulta is offering 20% off any regularly priced item. This is a great way to grab a few extra dollars off a product that doesn’t normally go on sale or a more hot ticket piece you’ve had your eye on. Use code 842569 at check out.

I will personally recommend Ulta’s collaboration with Marvel for the Black Widow movie which still has items left in the line. I am using the eye shadow palette almost daily now. If it’s on-trend with their Avengers collab it won’t be available much longer and not likely to be discounted. Anything Ulta brand is good for this code but many name brands are excluded.

This code works until May 30 and free shipping on orders over $35 still applies.

