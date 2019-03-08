Graphic: Murad

I know $150 is a lot of money to spend on skincare products. But Murad’s skincare products are highly effective, and starting today until March 14, if you spend $150 or more at the brand’s site, you’ll get 20% off your total order, plus a free full-size City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, worth $68. Just use promo code SPRINGTREAT at checkout.



This promo is a great opportunity to snag yourself a bottle (or two!) of Murad’s cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, the most effective dark spot treatment I’ve ever tried. The brand’s also makes a great retinol, so if you’ve been looking to banish fine lines and uneven tone, try the Retinol Youth Renewal Serum.