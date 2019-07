Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

THEFACESHOP Korean Facial Mask, 20 Masks | $16 | Amazon

Trying your best to get baby soft skin on your face? Time to try THEFACESHOP Korean Facial Masks! You can get 20 masks for only $16. The masks come in a variety of styles for hydrating, revitalizing, brightening, radiance, firming, nourishing, and more.