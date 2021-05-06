It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get 2 Years of PS Plus for $65 and Hope That You Find a PS5 By Then

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Giovanni Colantonio
We love a good PS Plus deal, don’t we folks? Sony’s service is a must-have for PlayStation owners, as it allows them to play online with friends (and enemies). StackSocial currently has a deal that brings two years of PS Plus down to $65. Just use the code USEPLAYSTATION and you’ll get two 1-year codes. That’s nearly a two for the price of one situation. Two years is a great window too, because hopefully you’ll be able to find a PS5 sometime during it. Within one year? Hm, sounds like a stretch. But within two? The odds are possible! For now, enjoy playing online games in between frantically refreshing Wario64's Twitter feed to hunt for restock alerts.

