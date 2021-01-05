Get 2 Months of World of Warcraft for $15 and Relive Your High School Glory Days (Or Your Today Days)

2 World of Warcraft 30-Day Time Cards WARCRAFT2FOR15 Screenshot : Blizzard

Ah, the good old days. Remember being in high school and spending countless hours playing World of Warcraft in your parent’s basement? Alternately, remember literally yesterday when you were still doing that, because World of Warcraft is still going? Good times, good times. Whether you’re an old player who kicked the habit or a current one looking to save some cash, you can grab two 30-day time World of Warcraft time cards for $15 at Eneba. To do this, add one time card to your cart and then proceed to checkout. Up the quantity to two and enter the promo code WARCRAFT2FOR15. V oila! This code will actually discount any additional cards you add, so you could technically load up on a few months for cheap here. As long as the game makes you happy, I ain’t he re to judge.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.